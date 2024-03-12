iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,160.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,612. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $109.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

