iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.10

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 14875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
