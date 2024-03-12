iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.10

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 14875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,003 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $6,032,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.