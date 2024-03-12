iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $204.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,759,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

