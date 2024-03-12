iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Increased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ASB Consultores LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,409 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

