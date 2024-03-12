iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 47,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 89,495 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.97.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.