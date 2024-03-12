iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 125,998 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

