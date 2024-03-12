iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.62

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 22975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

