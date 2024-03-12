iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 52,506 shares.The stock last traded at $81.82 and had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

