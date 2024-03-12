Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $146,597.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017418 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,394.74 or 1.00098786 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00183113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00356996 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $146,748.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.