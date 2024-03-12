JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

JBLU stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

