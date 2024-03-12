JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at $225,232,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 169,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,085. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.