JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 387,009 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

