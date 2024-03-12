JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.17

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $517.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

