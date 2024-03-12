Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.