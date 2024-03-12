Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Juggernaut Exploration
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juggernaut Exploration
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.