Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.