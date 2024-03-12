Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

