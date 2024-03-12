Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,815,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 170.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

