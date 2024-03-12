KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.39

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 52573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

