KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.99. KE shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 3,483,955 shares changing hands.

KE Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Get KE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.