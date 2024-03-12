KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,527 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

