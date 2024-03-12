Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,236 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,996,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

