KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $236,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $16,446,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $2,293,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.56. 136,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,649. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

