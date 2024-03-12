Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

KNF has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $75.93 on Friday. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth $893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 14.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

