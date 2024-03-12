Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

