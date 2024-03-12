Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Shares of KSS opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

