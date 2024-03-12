KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

