Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.53 on Friday. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

