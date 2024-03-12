Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Acquires $10,650.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kronos Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -176.74%.
Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide
Analyst Ratings Changes
KRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Worldwide
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.