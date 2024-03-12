Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Acquires $10,650.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -176.74%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 194,955 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.