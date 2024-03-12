Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,129.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

