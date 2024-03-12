Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Lantern Pharma Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.