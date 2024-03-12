Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.