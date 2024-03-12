Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 760,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,650,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 218,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 535,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.