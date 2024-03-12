Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,916,000 after buying an additional 437,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 148,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

