Limbach (LMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of LMB stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 107.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Limbach by 1,332.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

