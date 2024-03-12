Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell Sells 2,022 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96.
Linamar Price Performance
Linamar stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,691. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Linamar Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Linamar
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.