Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell Sells 2,022 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96.

Linamar stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,691. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.50.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

