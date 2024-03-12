Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,720. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$124.88. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$151.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $6,559,713. 54.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.