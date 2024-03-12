Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 53,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 689,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

