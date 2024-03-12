MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:MAG opened at $9.23 on Friday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.