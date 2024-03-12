MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

