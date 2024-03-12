Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$183.00 and last traded at C$183.00, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$181.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.76.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8173114 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. In related news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Also, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

