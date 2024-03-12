Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manitex International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

