Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

