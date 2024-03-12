Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.