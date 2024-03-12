Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.46.

Shares of MLM opened at $595.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $617.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

