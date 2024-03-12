McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.81. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

