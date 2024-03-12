McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.51. 321,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

