MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 78,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,688. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 513,844 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

