Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 805.30 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.75), with a volume of 5258661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599.80 ($7.68).

Specifically, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($127,294.30). 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.20) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.