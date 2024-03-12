MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $128.80 or 0.00182392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $676.28 million and $208.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00025520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,723.28 or 1.00148620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 129.55641327 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $424,508,804.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

