MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,783,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

