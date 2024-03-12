MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 130,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,358 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

