MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $54.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

MGM stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

